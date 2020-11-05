Head to Head Survey: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Remark alerts:

This table compares Remark and Cogent Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $5.02 million 21.80 -$25.61 million ($0.52) -2.12 Cogent Communications $546.16 million 4.96 $37.52 million $0.76 75.38

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Remark. Remark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Remark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -713.47% N/A -111.89% Cogent Communications 6.97% -20.17% 4.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Remark and Cogent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cogent Communications 0 7 2 0 2.22

Remark presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 286.36%. Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $77.88, suggesting a potential upside of 35.93%. Given Remark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Remark has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Remark on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc., technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries. It also owns and operates Sharecare, a web-based platform that facilitates search for health and wellness information; and Bikini.com, an e-commerce website, which sells swimwear and accessories. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â’last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and offers voice services. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 2,801 buildings and on-net services to 1,767 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.