Heineken to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Heineken in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
