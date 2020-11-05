Heineken to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Heineken in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Heineken has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

