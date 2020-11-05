Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Position Increased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after buying an additional 1,887,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,230,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,533,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,345,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after buying an additional 524,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,529,000 after acquiring an additional 386,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

