Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $105.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

HLT opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.75, a PEG ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $534,162,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,460 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $88,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after purchasing an additional 890,532 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

