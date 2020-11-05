Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at SVB Leerink

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,671,000 after purchasing an additional 112,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Hologic by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,647,000 after acquiring an additional 378,729 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hologic by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 573,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,797,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

