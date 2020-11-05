Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $178.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.28.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

