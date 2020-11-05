Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) (LON:HOTC) Shares Gap Up to $310.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) (LON:HOTC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $310.00, but opened at $335.00. Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) shares last traded at $332.00, with a volume of 3,839 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOTC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $426.70 million and a PE ratio of -62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 353.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 323.10.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

