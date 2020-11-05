Hugo Boss’ (BOSSY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.