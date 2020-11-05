Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BOSSY stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

