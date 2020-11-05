Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Humana has increased its dividend payment by 152.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Humana to earn $22.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $452.01 on Thursday. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.25.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

