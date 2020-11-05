Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Humana has raised its dividend payment by 152.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $22.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $452.01 on Thursday. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.64 and its 200 day moving average is $399.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

