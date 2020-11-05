Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSE. Stifel Firstegy raised Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.03.

HSE stock opened at C$3.76 on Friday. Husky Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.21 and a 1-year high of C$10.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -2.41%.

About Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

