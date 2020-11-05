Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Lowered to “Tender” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.00 target price on the stock.

HSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.03.

HSE opened at C$3.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. Husky Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.21 and a twelve month high of C$10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.10.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.41%.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

