Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $26.06 on Monday. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $296,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 184,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $5,784,793.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,873 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,626 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 283.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

