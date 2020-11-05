IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.86.

Shares of IGMS opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.07. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $89.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 41,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,473.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and sold 5,251 shares worth $329,726. 79.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

