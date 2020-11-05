Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Trading 8.7% Higher

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s stock price shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.76. 306,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 354,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

IMMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a market cap of $196.86 million, a PE ratio of -36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $516,971. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $5,882,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,341,916 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,336. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 241.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at $2,054,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 126,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

