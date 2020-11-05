Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NARI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Inari Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.83.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $71.84 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

