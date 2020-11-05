Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.
Innospec has raised its dividend by 52.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Innospec stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Innospec has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $642,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,741,822.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.
