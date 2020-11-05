Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Innospec has raised its dividend by 52.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Innospec stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Innospec has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Innospec will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $642,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,741,822.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

