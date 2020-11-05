Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.00). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.08.

NYSE:INSP opened at $166.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.34. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 28,993 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,078,476.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 116,570 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $12,315,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,714 shares of company stock worth $38,616,961 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

