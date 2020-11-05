Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.35) Per Share

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.47). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INSP. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

NYSE INSP opened at $166.01 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $167.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 19.72. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 127,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 116,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $12,315,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,714 shares of company stock worth $38,616,961. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

