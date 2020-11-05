Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $246.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $231.43 on Thursday. Insulet has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $255.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.61 and a 200-day moving average of $209.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,077,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $94,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,653,000 after acquiring an additional 231,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,218,000 after acquiring an additional 137,056 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2,357.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 137,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 131,970 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

