Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

TSE IFC opened at C$147.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$142.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$137.43. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$104.81 and a one year high of C$157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$141.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$156.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$160.09.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

