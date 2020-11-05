Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 8.9%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)’s share price was up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 452,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 499,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Interface by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Interface by 349.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 379,554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Interface by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

