Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 8.9%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)’s share price was up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 452,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 499,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
TILE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.80.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Interface by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Interface by 349.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 379,554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Interface by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.
