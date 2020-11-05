International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Up 7.2%

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.06. 361,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 245,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMXI. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 126,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,185,243 shares of company stock valued at $66,782,728. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in International Money Express by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

