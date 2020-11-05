Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intevac in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intevac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of IVAC opened at $5.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. Research analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 434.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 125,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

