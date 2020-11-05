Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

VLT stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.