Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
VLT stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
