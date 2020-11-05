Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mimecast (MIME)

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/3/2020 – Mimecast had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Mimecast had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

10/1/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

9/30/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2020 – Mimecast is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 531.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Mimecast Limited alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $880,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $54,882.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 10.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 22,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.