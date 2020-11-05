Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IONS opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $135,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at $646,386.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,203 shares of company stock valued at $252,600. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.