J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Price Up 9.6%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s stock price traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.75. 642,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,808,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.64 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get J.Jill alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Shares of J.Jill are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 24.13% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in J.Jill by 5,482.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.Jill by 44.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J.Jill by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.