James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%.

James River Group stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. James River Group has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.56 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

