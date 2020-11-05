Jay H. Shah Buys 5,300 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HT stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.37. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

