Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) a €26.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

ETR:TEG opened at €27.10 ($31.88) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1 year high of €27.18 ($31.98).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

