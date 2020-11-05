JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.71.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $69.75 on Thursday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

