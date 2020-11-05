John J. Haines Sells 326 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $19,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FELE opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.16. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FELE. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Franklin Electric by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

