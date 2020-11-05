JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Sunday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $97.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $99.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. The firm had revenue of $826.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.97 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. Analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.