JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $200.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Wayfair to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Wayfair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.07.

NYSE:W opened at $270.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.68 and a 200-day moving average of $234.74. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.70, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $15,710,974.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,817 shares of company stock worth $178,294,475 in the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

