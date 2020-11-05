Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.70) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.50). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%.

KPTI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 381,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,335.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demaree purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,528 shares of company stock worth $950,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.