Kensington Capital Acquisition (NYSE:KCAC) Trading 8.2% Higher

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.00. 996,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,927,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $636,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition (NYSE:KCAC)

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westbury, New York.

