Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Up 7.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)’s share price was up 7.9% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 138,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 67,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 70.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 220.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $324.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

