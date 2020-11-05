Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 91.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB set a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

KGC stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,441,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,126,000 after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Kinross Gold by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,527,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after buying an additional 434,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after buying an additional 2,431,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,541,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after buying an additional 1,031,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

