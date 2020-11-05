Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $30.24 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

