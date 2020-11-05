Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.99-$2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.99-2.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.83.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.30. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

