Lawrence E. Golub Buys 15,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $189,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,663.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 81,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 72.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

