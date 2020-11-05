Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.19). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

LXRX opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 50.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

