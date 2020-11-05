Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.74-0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

LXP opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

