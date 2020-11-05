Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ LLIT opened at $4.01 on Monday. Lianluo Smart has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

