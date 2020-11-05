Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Lincoln National has raised its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of LNC stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $62.44.
LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
