Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($3.01). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.