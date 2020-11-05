LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Up 7.8%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.07. 380,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 639,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

LIVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.10.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tim J. Spengler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,067.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,651 shares of company stock worth $193,473. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

