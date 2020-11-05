LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Up 7.8%

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.07. 380,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 639,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

LIVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.10.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tim J. Spengler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,067.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,651 shares of company stock worth $193,473. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit