Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $372.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.29 and a 200-day moving average of $379.86. The company has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

