LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.36.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 482,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 39,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

