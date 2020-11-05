LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.36.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 482,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 39,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
